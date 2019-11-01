Music is an outlet for so many people who come to Nashville.
One LaVergne woman doesn't play or sing, but shows her love for music in a different way.
Meet Kasey Caldwell. She loves music and knows lots about it. However, she doesn't know or to play or make music. So instead, she plays on it.
Her mixed medium guitar creations look for the lyric that inspires.
She put Her Stamp on it by stamping on it.
"I try to choose lyrics out of the song that maybe people don't recognize as much that stand out to me," she said. "When you read lyrics it's different than hearing them.
Caldwell gas a creative soul, and is a long time bartender who mixes drinks with mixed feelings. She yearns to do more. She started this whole music project six years ago.
"I never really thought I could do this for a living, until I found something unique enough," she said.
Now she creates for the sake of the song Her favorite.
To see more of these beautiful guitars go to Kasey's website Kcdesignz.com.
