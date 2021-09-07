No one injured during fire at gas station in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a fire at a gas station in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews called to the Speedway in the 700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities said the fire was near the gas pumps in the back of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nashville Fire Department.
No other information was released by authorities.
