No one injured after fire destroys Hermitage home
Alex Heider (WSMV)

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured Monday night when a fire destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Lana Renee Court in Hermitage.

According to fire officials on scene, the fire started in the master bedroom of the two story home. It is unknown at this time what may have caused the fire, but investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious.

Two cats were rescued by firefighters and firefighters are attempting to locate two more cats that were in the home. There was nobody else home at the time. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.