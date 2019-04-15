No one injured after fire destroys Hermitage home

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured Monday night when a fire destroyed a home on the 5200 block of Lana Renee Court in Hermitage.
According to fire officials on scene, the fire started in the master bedroom of the two story home. It is unknown at this time what may have caused the fire, but investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious.
Two cats were rescued by firefighters and firefighters are attempting to locate two more cats that were in the home. There was nobody else home at the time. The fire remains under investigation.
