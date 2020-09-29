NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville nursing home closing is causing families to scramble.
The contract between the city and a management company will expire in January.
“No one cares about these people. It's just like let's stop paying. Let's throw them out,” Vicki Neltner said.
Neltner’s mom, Wilma, is 82 years old and has dementia.
She lives at the Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation Center at Bordeaux. Soon, that won’t be her home anymore.
“It's awful not only for my momma, for everybody out there. Before they closed up in March, I was going out there every other day. Got attached to a lot of the people in there,” Neltner said.
About a week ago, Neltner said she got a call from Signature HealthCARE. They manage the Bordeaux facility the city owns.
Neltner said she was told her mom will have to go to another nursing home.
“It just tore me up because I don't know what to do,” Neltner said.
The management company issued a statement to News4:
“During these historical times of COVID-19, many communities across the State of Tennessee continue to face a new and unexpected season of change, adaptation and restructure. Signature HealthCARE, the current operator of Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux in Nashville, otherwise known as “Bordeaux”, and the Bordeaux community at large, have been experiencing these adaptations firsthand. During these extraordinary times, Signature HealthCARE has been working amicably and in good faith with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County to manage the long- term care facility of Bordeaux for the needs of the community, surrounding communities, its residents and staff.
The contract between Signature HealthCARE and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville to operate and manage Bordeaux ends on January 31, 2021. By ordinance, Metro was required to seek bids from other providers interested in taking over the facility’s operations and management. Signature HealthCARE fully cooperated with this bid process as a part of our commitment to excellence in the partnership.
The time period for other providers to submit bids for Bordeaux has ended, and no bids to assume operation of the facility were submitted. Signature HealthCARE offered to continue managing Bordeaux, contingent upon a new and mutually agreeable contract. However, pursuant to the contract, Metro sent Signature notice on 9/22/2020 of their election to have Signature discontinue all operations and start winding-down all Bordeaux resident care operations, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
Signature greatly values its residents, staff, and business partners at Bordeaux, and accordingly, will continue to work in good faith with the State of Tennessee, Metro, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services until all residents have been safely transitioned to a new home of their choice, and thereafter. As this is an extensive process, no concrete date has been set for the completion of the wind-down.
Signature HealthCARE is meeting with all residents and their families concerning safe and appropriate relocation. We remain committed to keep Bordeaux open, until we help all residents find a new, suitable home.
Signature HealthCARE has proudly operated the Bordeaux property for the last six years and has served as a good steward to its success and care of its residents, the union that represents its staff, the City of Nashville, and the community at large. Since the height of the pandemic, Signature HealthCARE’s leadership has led Bordeaux to an 83% COVID-19 recovery rate and climbing, as well as significantly improved financial and performance standards.
None of this could have been possible, however, without the dedication of the Bordeaux staff, even in the midst of a pandemic that has affected the globe and attacked our communities. They are indeed healthcare heroes of the highest honor.
In close, we thank the City of Nashville, Davidson County, and the Bordeaux community for allowing us to serve some of their most valued members over the past six years. Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux has been a special part of the Signature family and will forever be in our hearts.”
The Mayor’s Office also sent a statement:
“Metro did not elect to have Signature HealthCARE discontinue operations at the Bordeaux facility. Because Signature did not bid pursuant to the RFQ process, and the RFQ process resulted in no bids, there was no other option.
The current contract for the Bordeaux Long Term Care facility expires on January 31, 2021, and the contract for CuraHealth Long Term Acute Care Facility ends on December 31, 2020. Pursuant to an RFQ that ended on 9/21/20, Metro solicited a new tenant for the facility that reflects the long-term values and desires of the community of Bordeaux as expressed in the comprehensive Bordeaux Redevelopment Plan of 2015.
The RFQ provided that any use consistent with the Bordeaux Redevelopment Plan of 2015 and with the terms of the RFQ would be considered. However, if an applicant were to propose the continuation of healthcare services at the property, Metro was seeking an experienced healthcare provider with a proven track record of demonstrating a commitment to high quality patient care as well as the ability to commit sufficient resources to the project. No bids were submitted in response to the RFQ.
The Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation Center at Bordeaux has remained a staple in North Nashville. Unfortunately, the center has been struggling to retain patients at even one-third of its licensed capacity.
We believe that Nashville is the only city in TN that still owns a skilled nursing facility. Operating that facility in good times was difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic has made that more difficult.
The existing operators will work with the State of Tennessee to begin wind down of operations at each facility. The operators will work with families to transfer all patients to other facilities with better standing, which will lead to higher quality care for its current patients. The State will supervise the wind down.”
What worries Neltner is where her mom will end up.
"She's going to go to another nursing home. How do we know if they're safe? I mean how many people in there got this virus? Is she going to get in there then she going to die?,” Neltner said.
Neltner said she wants her mom to stay at the long-term care facility.
“How can you do that to these people, to my momma, to the other people? How can you do that?,” Neltner said.
SEIU Local 205 also sent a statement in response to the news:
“The Bordeaux Long Term Care facility has been a key part of the safety net health care system in Nashville for a very long time and the population they serve are among the most vulnerable in normal times. In a pandemic, these people are at even greater risk. Forcing them to relocate at this time puts them and their families at considerable risk. Covid-19 already has caused thousands of Tennesseans to lose their jobs and closing Bordeaux would possibly add more than 175 to the rolls of the unemployed. To do this now, could cause tremendous hardship to those workers and their families, and it further weakens our local economy. The city should explore every option available to keep the Bordeaux Long Term Care Facility open to continue the vital service they provide to our community.”
