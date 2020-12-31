NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will no fireworks in Nashville on New Year's Eve, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
"Although we would love to rock out 2020 with you in-person, there will be no public concert, Music Note Drop, or spectators this year due to COVID restrictions," Visit Music City posted on its website.
City leaders say the sound of the fireworks could trigger flashbacks to the Christmas bombing.
Celebrations will be continuing in downtown as restaurant and bars are able to be up at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants and bars must close at 11 p.m. with drink and food service must end at 10 p.m. Masks are also required, social distancing is encouraged, and reservations are recommended.
Several parts of downtown Nashville remain closed until January 7 following the bombing on Christmas day. The following roads are closed:
- Broadway to Union and 2nd Ave to Riverfront will remain closed
- 2nd Ave is closed, including all structures and properties fronting 2nd Ave
- 1st Ave S restricted to WeGo use
- Broadway, 3rd Ave, and Union are open to vehicles and pedestrians
To report a complaint, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.