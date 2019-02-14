No love for Nashville.
OpenTable, the popular restaurant reservation website and app, released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America today. No restaurants in Nashville made the list.
However, four restaurants in Tennessee were selected:
- Erling Jensen The Restaurant - Memphis, Tenn.
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar - Memphis, Tenn.
- Folk's Folly Prime Steak House - Memphis, Tenn.
- St. John's Restaurant - Chattanooga, Tenn.
“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable in a news release. “Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new special someone, a spouse or even a friend, you can count on this list to find not only a restaurant with the right ambiance but also an exceptional meal.”
Ohio has the most restaurants on the list with nine. Texas has eight, and North Carolina and Virginia each have seven.
In total, 32 states are represented. You can full the full list here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.