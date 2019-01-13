NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A historic steam engine train was on the move today in Nashville for the first time since 1953!
News4's cameras were rolling on Sunday morning as the Engine No. 576 left its 66-year resting place in Centennial Park for a multi-year renovation project led by the Nashville Steam Preservation Society.
Once the project is complete, the Tennessee Central Railway Museum will become the locomotive's new home.
The NSPS hopes to eventually make the steam engine open to the public for day trips to Lebanon, Watertown and Cookeville.
The group raised more than $500,000 to fund the initial move, but say they need to raise another $2 million more to finish the restoration and operating costs.
