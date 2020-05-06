NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether it’s working in the car rental industry or being a businessman making his delicious pies, Herman Patton loved his two jobs. That’s why being in the midst of this pandemic is difficult.
“I almost wanna break down and start crying because I love people so much. I even received a belt for being number two in the world for customer service. I love people,” Patton said.
First, Patton says, his pie business was impacted by March’s deadly tornadoes and now COVID-19 has him furloughed. On top of that, he tried multiple times to get through to the Department of Labor about his benefits. Seven weeks have come and gone, and still no money.
“When I called them they said, ‘Well, you may have an issue due to the coronavirus. And I said, ‘What do you mean due to the coronavirus? I said everything around here is affected by the coronavirus!’ They said no, you should’ve checked ‘economic income,” Patton said.
Then there’s another hurdle Patton is worried about, health insurance.
I stand on zero with health insurance. It’s like fish in a lake with no fishing pond, because you’re out there and everybody leaves you to one place and there’s no help there,” Patton said.
Patton is not alone. According to the Economic Policy Institute, nearly 13 million workers nationwide have likely lost employer-provided health insurance since the pandemic began. The group says 195,000 Tennesseans have likely lost their insurance.
“You don’t have healthcare and then you got so many people calling you with these robocalls for healthcare, and you don’t know what to do. This should have been set up a long time ago with health care for people in this state,” Patton said.
The City of Nashville and the Governor recently allowed people to get tested for COVID-19 for free.
Patton feels that’s only scratching the surface.
“Seems like they’re giving us words of comfort, like they’re preaching at our funeral. We need more than words of comfort. We need what you are, a Call 4 Action!” Patton said.
As Patton waits for his unemployment to arrive, he just hopes to come out of this pandemic financially stable and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.