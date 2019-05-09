NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident last year was sentenced to four years probation, a sentence the victim’s family said is not enough.
News4 learned that none of the three men involved in the deadly accident or the coverup will spend any time in jail.
Debra Kevan, the wife of the man who was killed, said it was a slap in the face.
A motorcycle mangled at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Anderson Lane. It was the moment on Valentine’s Day 2018 that took 59-year-old Curtis Kevan’s life.
Debra Kevan remembers the last conversation she had with him.
“He got off at 2 o’clock and he said ‘I’ll be on home’ and he decided to ride his bike that day because it was a beautiful day,” said Debra Kevan. “He said, ‘I’ll be all right.’”
Curtis Kevan never made it home.
Within a month police had arrested Leon Duke, Leonard Henderson and Russell Duke.
They admitted their roles in the deadly crash and their plot to cover it up.
None of them will spend time in jail for it.
“We just feel like justice is not being served here,” said attorney Rocky McElhaney. “They had no insurance to cover the crash. They’re going to serve no criminal penalty. There’s just no justice for this family.”
“I’m sorry to say but it’s just like he’s just another statistic,” said Debra Kevan.
Each of the three men involved in the crash and the cover-up received between 3 years and 4.5 years of probation.
Debra Kevan said she think it’s time laws should be changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.