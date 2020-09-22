JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured when a small plane crashed on Highway 412 east of Jackson on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said a plane used for crop-dusting fields crashed in the 800 block of Highway 412. The pilot was not injured.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
