PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clean-up of a massive truck fire is underway and causing major backup for drivers on I-40 in Putnam County.
Putnam County Fire says they responded to a tractor trailer on fire on I-40 at exit 273 for SR-56 around 9:30 a.m.
A semi's cab was fully-involved over the median wall. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire and extinguish it.
No injuries were reported.
TDOT says the eastbound left lanes and the left shoulder is blocked.
