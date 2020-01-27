MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving a Sumner County school bus temporarily shut down the 400 block of Pole Hill Road Monday morning.
Millersville Police tell us there was one other vehicle involved that was pulling a trailer. There were students on board of the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported at the scene.
Officials say the bus was a Sumner County school bus, but are not sure what school it was heading to.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
