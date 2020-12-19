NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews worked to extinguish a barn fire that happened on Saturday morning in Nashville.
Fire officials tell us the fire was reported on Old Hickory Boulevard near Shellbark Road. Crews were limited to reach the barn because of the location.
The barn reportedly was already burned down and firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to grass surrounding it.
No one was inside the barn at the time.
