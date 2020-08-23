RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Firefighters from Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Kittrell Fire and Christiana Fire worked together to battle a blaze that began around 9 p.m. Saturday night at the Cannon County and Rutherford County line.
It was determined this was an abandoned house and no injuries were reported.
The scene is still under investigation for exactly how this fire began.
