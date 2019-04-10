MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a report of an explosion at the Vie Apartments.
Police said the explosion was reported around 4:10 a.m. and may have been caused by some type of improvised explosive device at the apartment complex, located at 1345 Wenlon Dr.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations unit responded to a call of a pipe bomb at the apartment complex.
Troopers are awaiting ATF and FBI to arrive at the scene.
There is minor damage to an apartment unit inside the complex.
Part of an apartment building has been evacuated as a precaution.
Multiple agencies are on the scene investigating the incident.
