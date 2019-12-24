An ambulance and car collided in West Nashville just before 3AM on Christmas Eve

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A car and ambulance collided just before 3:00AM Tuesday in West Nashville.

The crash happened near the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Pike, where an ambulance and SUV collided.

News4 is awaiting details from Metro PD, but our crews did witness one patient being loaded into an ambulance that had responded to the incident.

We'll provide updates here as additional information becomes available.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.