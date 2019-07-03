MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a car backed into a restaurant on Wednesday evening, causing damage to the building.

The driver of the car backed into the side of the Steak and Shake restaurant on Crossings Circle just before 6 p.m.

The impact of the crash caused the brick around the window to cave in.

The driver of the car thought it was in drive instead of reverse.

A sign on the restaurant door said the lobby was closed for the night.

