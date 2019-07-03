MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured after a car backed into a restaurant on Wednesday evening, causing damage to the building.
The driver of the car backed into the side of the Steak and Shake restaurant on Crossings Circle just before 6 p.m.
The impact of the crash caused the brick around the window to cave in.
The driver of the car thought it was in drive instead of reverse.
A sign on the restaurant door said the lobby was closed for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.