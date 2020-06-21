RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Nobody was reported injured after being pulled from a boat that was sinking Saturday afternoon on Percy Priest Lake.
Rutherford County Fire & Rescue responded launched their boats from the Fate Sanders boat ramp and began searching for a boat that was reported to be sinking with multiple people on board.
The crew was able to locate the watercraft and assisted with evacuating the remaining people after another passing boat had began to assist with evacuations before crews arrived.
TWRA and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene for assistance.
