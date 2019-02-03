FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Crews are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a CSX train in Williamson County on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Trinity Road at Wilson Pike around 1:30 p.m.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials on the scene, the semi driver was attempting to turn at a low-hanging bridge nearby when he got stuck on the tracks.
The train collided with the trailer of the semi truck, which was transporting machinery. Nine train cars derailed but remained upright.
No one was injured in the crash, but two people in the tractor-trailer were evaluated by EMTs on the scene.
Crews are currently waiting on a large crane to arrive so that the train cars can be lifted back onto the tracks.
Officials said the intersection will be closed until sometime this evening, but hope to have it re-opened as soon as possible.
Williamson Co. deputies will direct traffic until the road reopens.
CSX officials also responded to the scene.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.