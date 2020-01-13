BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - There were no injuries Monday morning when a truck caught fire on General George Patton Drive near Moores Lane in Brentwood.
According to investigators on scene, the driver of the truck called in the fire and managed to escape without injury. The truck looks to belong to the City of Brentwood.
Ouch. Single vehicle fire in Brentwood on General George Patton Dr by Moores Ln. Police say no one was hurt and the driver called in the fire... but you can see how badly charred the truck is. It looks like an ATV now so much of it was burned! @WSMV #Breaking pic.twitter.com/Tx89g7JCvN— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) January 13, 2020
There is currently no word on how the fire started.
