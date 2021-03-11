No injuries in Rutherford County house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire officials are investigating whether someone intentionally set a home on fire overnight.
Firefighters were called to Newman Road near Windrow Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
They say no one was injured in the blaze.
Arson investigators are looking over the home to determine the cause of the fire.
