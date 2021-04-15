ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured in a massive house fire on Sutton Lane Thursday morning, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff.
Authorities tell News4 the fire started in a garage a little after 4:30 a.m. and spread to a trailer.
A number of pallets stacked around the property reportedly caused issues for firefighters as they attempted to put out the blaze.
The blaze then spread through the attic and into the rest of the home.
Due to the location of the property, crews also needed to get water from a source over 1,000 feet away, officials told News4.
The house is now considered to be a total loss. The family tells News4 this is the second fire at the home in the last two years.
Everyone inside the home reportedly got out safely.
