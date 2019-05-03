NASHVILLE (WSMV) - No one was home when a fire started on the 3900 block of Augusta Drive.
According to responders on scene, nobody was home at the time of the fire except for a dog. The dog is fine and is staying with a neighbor.
It is unclear at this time how the fire started, but the fire has since been put out.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.