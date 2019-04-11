NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There were no injuries after a wall went up in flames at a Nashville Shoney's restaurant on White Bridge Road Thursday afternoon.
According to fire investigators on scene, the fire started on a pile of mulch in the parking lot and then spread to the wall.
The restaurant had to be evacuated when it reached the dining area. The restaurant is currently closed, and there is no word on when it will reopen.
