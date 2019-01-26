NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- No one was hurt on Saturday night after a fire broke out at the Pinnacle Building in downtown Nashville.
The small fire at the skyscraper on 3rd Avenue South was reported just after 8:30 p.m.
According to officials on the scene, a transformer caught fire on the first floor of the building and self-extinguished.
Roads around the building were closed off by emergency vehicles for almost an hour after they arrived on the scene, creating a traffic jam around Lower Broadway.
There was tons of smoke in the building but no one was forced to evacuate.
