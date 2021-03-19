NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials are working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire to break out at a construction site in East Nashville on Thursday night.
The fire happened at a site on the 900 block of Woodland Street.
Nashville Fire tells News4 no workers were on the site when the fire started and the building had been locked up at the time.
WATCH LIVE: Nashville Fire battles a 2-Alarm fire on Woodland Street. https://t.co/v1kgFYdgiC— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) March 19, 2021
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported from the blaze.
Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.
