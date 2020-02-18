NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville fire crews were called to a Bellshire Terrace home for a house totally engulfed in flames.
The house is located on the 1100 block of Bellshire Drive, north of downtown Nashville.
Upon arrival, crews hooked up to hydrant water supply and attacked the fire, but the flames grew and spread rapidly.
When News4's crew arrived at the address, the home was fully involved, with flames shooting up 25 feet in the air.
Neighbors told News4 that all occupants got out of the house safely.
Fire officials on scene told News4 that based on their preliminary investigation, it was an electrical fire.
As additional information becomes available, News4 will provide updated details online and on-air.
