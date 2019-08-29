NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department investigators are on the scene of a fire at a commercial building on the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets in Germantown.
Our crews are working to put this fire out locates in the 1300 Block of Adams Street downtown. We have no known injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/00skqs8z7o— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 29, 2019
Details surrounding how the fire started are not immediately clear. Officials tell News4 that the building is abandoned. The two-alarm fire is reportedly contained but not yet under control. There were no reported injuries in the fire.
A look at the scene in Germantown where a fire broke out near Adams Street and Monroe Street. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tnBemz0opS— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) August 29, 2019
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.