WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west in Williamson County is closed at mile marker 182.
The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. and the westbound lanes are expected to be closed until close to 7 p.m.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, involves seven vehicles and at least two of those vehicles are being reported as commercial vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
TDOT is currently working on setting up a traffic diversion until the roadway reopens.
