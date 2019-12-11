CHICAGO (WSMV) - There were no injuries after a truck slid into Lake Michigan in Chicago on Wednesday morning.
According to CNN affiliate WLS-TV, the truck went into the water near Oak Street Beach. The two people inside the truck were able to escape before the truck slid into the lake. They refused to be treated or transported by EMS.
WLS-TV reports that slick road conditions are to blame for the truck ending up in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.