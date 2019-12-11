Truck slides into Lake Michigan
Courtesy: WLS-TV Chicago

CHICAGO (WSMV) - There were no injuries after a truck slid into Lake Michigan in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

According to CNN affiliate WLS-TV, the truck went into the water near Oak Street Beach. The two people inside the truck were able to escape before the truck slid into the lake. They refused to be treated or transported by EMS.

WLS-TV reports that slick road conditions are to blame for the truck ending up in the water.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

