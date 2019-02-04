FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Nobody was injured after a truck crashed into a home on Logan's Circle in Franklin on Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Charles Warner with Franklin Police, the TruGreen Lawn Care truck crashed into the home shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The truck was parked up the street while the crew was servicing another yard, and rolled down the hill, through the yard, and into the house.
Information on how the truck managed to roll down the hill has not yet been given.
Thankfully no injuries after this truck crashed into a home on Logan’s Circle. pic.twitter.com/bnuX5zpCa2— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 4, 2019
