NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was reportedly injured when a tree fell on top of a Belle Meade home early Monday morning.
Crews are working to clear the tree off the home on the 900 block of Davidson Drive.
They tell News4 a family of five with two children and two dogs all got out of the house safely.
The tree falling was not apparently not weather-related.
