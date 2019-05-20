NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a crash involving a school bus on Cap's Ridge at South Bear Creek Road in Dickson County.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:38 a.m. THP said it was a two-vehicle crash with approximately 20 kids on board. This was a very minor crash, and the children are on their way to school at this time.
News4 has reached out to Dickson County Schools for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
