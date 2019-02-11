NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An elderly man is recovering after firefighters pulled him from his burning home on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the 5600 block of Craftwood Court in Antioch just after 1 p.m.
They said there were a lot of flames coming from the back of the home when they arrived.
A family of nine lives in the home, but only two people were inside at the time of the fire.
Firefighters said an elderly man wouldn’t leave the burning house.
“There was a language barrier with one of the people inside of the house, so we had to work through that to get them out of the home,” said Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant. “Once they realized what was going on, they did leave the home.”
The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Fire investigations are working to determine what started the fire.
