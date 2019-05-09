NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A van making deliveries to the loading dock at Bridgestone Arena caught fire late Thursday morning when it parked.
Nashville Fire Department responded quickly and made sure the fire was put out. The area is now filled with smoke and firefighters are trying to air out the area from the large amount of smoke.
There is no reported damage to Bridgestone Arena and there were no injuries.
