NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Forty students are being transferred from one bus to another bus after a minor crash on the 800 block of 4th Avenue South near Interstate 40.
The Williamson County school bus was transporting children to a field trip when the crash occurred. The school bus hit a car at the intersection There were no injuries in the crash. Paramedics were called to the scene to check on the kids.
The driver of the car told News4 that the traffic light was not working when the crash happened.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
