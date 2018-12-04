MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators responded to the scene of a car fire at the Florence Market located on Northwest Broad Street just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to investigators, the owner of the car said he pulled into the gas station and heard a popping sound. He quickly got out and realized the car was on fire.
The fire was extinguished quickly and nobody was injured. The business received minor heat damage.
