LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are investigating after a car crashed with a Music City Star commuter train at the intersection of Greenwood and Hill Street.
According to Lebanon Police, the crash was minor and nobody on the train or in the vehicle was injured. The train had just left the station and had not had enough time to pick up speed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
