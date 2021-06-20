No injures reported after house fire in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened early Sunday morning.

 Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Huntington Drive, and upon arrival, they discovered "the house to be fully involved."

During the morning hours, the firefighters were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control.

Authorities reported no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The Murfreesboro Fire Marshall Office has taken over the investigation into the house fire. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.