No injures reported after house fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that happened early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Huntington Drive, and upon arrival, they discovered "the house to be fully involved."
During the morning hours, the firefighters were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control.
Authorities reported no injuries to residents or firefighters.
The Murfreesboro Fire Marshall Office has taken over the investigation into the house fire.
