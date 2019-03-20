MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Over a dozen people at the Kroger on Lascassas Pike were evaluated by Rutherford County EMS Wednesday evening after reporting shortness of breath, nausea, headaches, and irritated throats and eyes.
However, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department's Hazardous Materials Response Team did not find anything in the store. The building was evacuated before the crews surveyed the building with air monitors.
Officials say all patients refused treatment and transport. They also reported the symptoms got better as time passed.
Officials are reviewing security footage from the Kroger to rule out foul play.
The store has reopened to the public.
