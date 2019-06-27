NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators said no foul play was readily apparent in the death of a man found Thursday around 11:15 a.m. in the wood line near Murfreesboro Pike and Spence Lane.
According to Metro Police, a man located the victim's decomposed body while walking in the area.
The remains are believed to be that of Robert S. Gage, 47.
The Medical Examiner's Office is working to make a positive identification.
A preliminary examination of the body by a Medical Examiner investigator showed an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
A rusted gun recovered near the body is believed to have belonged to Gage.
A wallet with Gage's identification was also found nearby the scene.
According to a family member in Kentucky, Gage suffered from mental issues.
Police are still working to determine the cause of death and how long the body had been there. The Medical Examiners Office is investigating also.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
