NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration is going to look much different this year. There will be no public concert, note drop, or spectators of any kind.
All festivities, including a concert featuring Moon Taxi and The Shindellas will all be livestreamed from here.
“Music City has consistently hosted hundreds of thousands of spectators to ring in the New Year, and while we are sad to ask the crowds to stay home, we are ecstatic about the opportunity to say goodbye to 2020,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We hope everyone will tune in to enjoy the live music and the start of 2021. You can expect us to be back next year with the biggest show ever. We have some making up to do.”
Nashville's New Year's Eve is partnered up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. From now until January 1st, there will be a virtual food drive. For every $1 spent, you are providing four meals. Click here to participate.
