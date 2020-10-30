NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 50 percent of all registered voters in Tennessee have voted early in this election cycle.

Tennessee Secretary of State Office said 2,280,767 people have voted during the 14-day early voting period that ended on Thursday.

To see a breakdown of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county for 2016 and 2012, click here.

The following counties have already surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016:

Cheatham

Davidson

Loudon

Rutherford

Williamson

Wilson

Turnout was huge for early voting including in Middle Tennessee, more than 253,000 people voted in Davidson County.

"These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a statement on Friday. "County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day."

People, who have not voted yet, can vote on November 3. Voters will need a valid photo identification such as Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“I would like to commend all of the election officials across the state," Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins aid in a statement on Friday. "We would not have seen the record numbers of Tennesseans voting early having a smooth voting experience without their hard work and planning."

If you were one of those who voted early you noticed poll workers decked out in PPE, and on Friday, News 4 learned all the safety precautions seem to have paid off.

Contracting Covid-19 at the polls has been a major concern for those voting in-person.

Metro Health told News4 on Friday there were no reported cases of COVID-19 among poll workers or clusters from poll locations through early voters. It was the same outcome at the primary

"We haven’t heard of any," Brian Todd with Metro Health said.

Poll workers have been wearing blue gowns, masks and in some cases face shields, while keeping voters at least six feet apart and enforcing masks for all.

"Dr. Wright who works with us has been working with the election commission over the past number of months to work through what we can do to make this as safe as possible," Todd said. "Making sure that they have the PPE is so important.”

Metro Health hopes this positive news will encourage people to safely on Election Day.

"We feel like it is as safe as we can make it, and people should exercise their right to vote," Todd said.

If you test positive for COVID-19 before Election Day and are a Davidson County voter, you can call the election commission and schedule an appointment to vote from your car on November 3. You will still be required to wear a mask, poll workers will be in full PPE and you'll have to show proof of a positive COVID test.

How to vote if you are COVID-19 positive Anyone in Middle Tennessee who tests positive for COVID between now and Election Day can still vote in a safe way.

News 4 checked with Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson counties and they all have the same plan in place. Voters must call and schedule a time to vote.

Williamson County Election Commission-615-790-5711

Sumner County Election Commission-615-452-1456

Rutherford County Election Commission-615-898-7743

Wilson County Election Commission-615-444-0216

For more information about voting in Tennessee, click here or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.