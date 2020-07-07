NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With masks mandated in Davidson County, Metro police said they would be enforcing the order, but some are concerned that not enough is being done to ensure people were following the law.
The Metro Police Department is looking to step up enforcement.
Whether its downtown Nashville or a quick stop at your neighborhood Kroger, chances are some is not wearing a mask, which is now required by law.
“I feel like I’m very vulnerable. I’m in good health, but I’m very vulnerable,” an 80-year old Nashville resident told News 4.
This woman told News 4 she wishes people would wear a mask like her. But the reality is even in Davidson County residents are all wearing masks.
According to a city order issued last week, face coverings should be worn always except in specific circumstances. Violations of the order shall be subject to civil and criminal penalties.
News 4 found out not one citation has been given by metro police so far in Davidson County. Only warnings have been issued to residents.
“This virus doesn’t care about your politics, race, religion, color or sexual preference. It’s there to kill you,” Dr. Corey Slovis with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.
News 4 cameras spotted people all over downtown not wearing masks. The core of where city officials say most cases are coming from.
“We need to wear our mask and we need to socially distance. We’ve got numbers that are spiking and if we don’t get back to where we were then it’s just going to continue to grow,” Charlie Biter, who lives in Nashville, said.
A spokeswoman for the department says its currently discussing enforcement options and their initial efforts focused on education and warnings. But more extreme measures could soon be taken.
