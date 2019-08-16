NASHVILLE (WSMV) - No children were injured after a crash involving a school bus in the Haynes area of North Nashville.
The crash happened at the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Moormans Arm Road. According to a spokesperson with Metro Schools, 25 students were on board headed to Joelton Middle School.
The driver reportedly hit the rear of the bus, backed up, and then drove away from the scene.
Because the wreck happened in the middle of an intersection, the students have not been let off the bus. They had to wait for police to get to the scene before they were transported to school.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
