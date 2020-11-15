NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead, two other injured after a shooting just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Homicide detectives are investigating the exchange of gunfire outside of the Marathon gas station at 234 West Trinity Lane.
Surveillance footage shows Dwight Stuart, 60, showing up in the parking lot and sitting in his Dodge Ram pickup truck before a second white pickup truck pulls up beside him.
Video then shows Stuart exiting his truck, armed with a handgun, and approaches the back passenger side door where an apparent exchange of gunfire occurred between Stuart and the individual in the backseat.
Stuart was seen on camera running back to his truck where he collapsed.
Stuart died at Vanderbilt Medical Center as a result of his wounds.
Two men later showed up to separate hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
During an interview, detectives were able to learn that Danny Dixon, Jr., 29, was injured in the gunfire from inside the white pickup truck that left the scene.
Stuart and Dixon were involved in an ongoing dispute over the theft of a handgun, according to Dixon.
At this time, no charges have been placed on anyone as the investigation is ongoing, including whether the fatal shooting was in self-defense.
