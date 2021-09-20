NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old woman is running a dessert-style restaurant in West Nashville.

Gracie Tucker runs Gracies Milkshake Bar inside L and L Market; however, the word calories is not allowed inside her business.

"We just love milkshakes. They wanted to come so," Tucker said.

The staff all young people, you figure the owner Gracie is likely only in the back counting the profits, but you'd be wrong.

"It's a milkshake. You can't go wrong, covered in buttercream frosting, the drop in some Oreos or your favorite candy, add some whipped cream. You can't go wrong," Tucker said, showing off one of her latest creations.

