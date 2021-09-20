A 22-year-old woman is running a dessert-style restaurant in West Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old woman is running a dessert-style restaurant in West Nashville.

Gracie Tucker runs Gracies Milkshake Bar inside L and L Market; however, the word calories is not allowed inside her business.

"We just love milkshakes. They wanted to come so," Tucker said.

The staff all young people, you figure the owner Gracie is likely only in the back counting the profits, but you'd be wrong.

"It's a milkshake. You can't go wrong, covered in buttercream frosting, the drop in some Oreos or your favorite candy, add some whipped cream. You can't go wrong," Tucker said, showing off one of her latest creations.

To learn more about Gracies Milkshake Bar, click here. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.