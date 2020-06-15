(WSMV) - A New Jersey company is recalling over 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination.
The class-one recall involved 42,922 pounds of raw ground beef items produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services on June 1st.
The recalled products, which were sold under brand names including Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher, have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
According to the recall notice, the beef products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.