NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released notice of a recall by Nissan, for a fire risk from a fuel tank with potentially thin walls.
The alert, for the 2020 Nissan Versa, notes that a manufacturing issue caused the potential for fuel tank wall thickness to be insufficient, and could potentially cause a small hole near the tank seam.
Should that hole appear, a fuel leak may occur if the owner fills the gas tank more than half full.
Nissan is alerting owners, and dealerships will replace the fuel tanks free of charge, beginning March 23rd.
Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669, or may contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236, or go to www.safecar.gov.
