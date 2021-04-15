NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium is emphasizing its contactless experience at all of its events by permanently transitioning to cashless payments.
Officials released on Thursday that the cashless payments will begin with this Saturday's Nashville SC season opener.
A press release stated:
Visitors to the stadium for any future event, including Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games, concerts or other event can expect purchases to be cashless, including tickets, merchandise, concessions and all other purchase points in the facility.
They say more than 20 NFL stadiums and other local sports facilities have embraced the growing trend due to the pandemic.
For more on Nissan Stadium's commitment to health and safety through its Safe Stadium Plan, click here.
